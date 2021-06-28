Every NFL Team's Riskiest Move of 2021

0 of 32

David Banks/Associated Press

A lot has changed across the NFL since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waxed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Hundreds of million of dollars have been handed out in free-agent contracts. Beginning with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, this year's rookie class knows where its professional careers will begin.

And every club in the league from the Arizona Cardinals to the Washington Football Team has taken a chance and spun the wheel of risk.

For some, it meant signing an injury-prone or aging player. Others still made a trade that could impact the franchise for years. A couple made interesting coaching and management decisions. And for others, it's what they didn't do—the need they didn't fill or position the team failed to address.

To be clear, some of these decisions will pay off—perhaps in a huge way. That's the nature of gambling. But there will also be teams that come up empty and question why they took the chance in the first place.

No guts, no glory.