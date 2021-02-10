Report: Orlando Brown Jr. Wants Trade from Ravens; BAL Would Need 'Major Haul'

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is reportedly looking to leave—but on one condition.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brown wants a trade to a team that would line him up at left tackle. He played right tackle through his first two years but had to move to the left side of the line after an ankle injury knocked Ronnie Stanley out for the year in November.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.