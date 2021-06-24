X

    Video: Watch Tom Brady's Funny Golf Outing with James Corden

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2021

    HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the seventh green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played a high jinks-filled round of golf with The Late Late Show host James Corden as part of the seven-time Super Bowl champion's preparations for Capital One's The Match on July 6.

    Brady, who will team with Phil Mickelson to take on Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, was coaxed into saying he's the "Ariana Grande of the NFL" by Corden.

    The pair sang "Country Grammar" by Nelly and the title track from the musical Hamilton, and they made contact with Mickelson for some tips on the course.

    Corden asked Brady about his future, wondering what he has left to prove on the football field following another title after switching from the New England Patriots to the Bucs last season.

    "It's hard to walk away from something you still feel like you can do and you wanna do," Brady said. "So it's not about proving it to others—what you can do—it's more about proving it to yourself, and I still feel like—I'll be 44 this year—I still have a chance to still prove it to myself that I can still do it at 44 because I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age."

    Tampa Bay will open its title defense Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys, but first the team's quarterback try to score his first win in Capital One's The Match after coming up short alongside Mickelson when they took on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning last year.

    Brady looked primed for a strong showing on the greens based on a video he posted Tuesday on Twitter:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Don’t worry boys, far more prestigious tournament coming up on July 6th... @PhilMickelson @b_dechambeau @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/BmH4eTpikI

    The latest edition of the event, which will benefit Feeding America and other charitable organizations, will take place at the The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      NFL to Allow Teams to Bid on Hosting Scouting Combine Starting in 2023

      NFL to Allow Teams to Bid on Hosting Scouting Combine Starting in 2023
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL to Allow Teams to Bid on Hosting Scouting Combine Starting in 2023

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Five Cornerback Tandems ✌️

      Ranking the best ballhawk duos heading into the 2021 NFL season ➡️

      Top Five Cornerback Tandems ✌️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Top Five Cornerback Tandems ✌️

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft-Day Steals

      @GDavenport breaks down the ten NFL first-years who are already making their teams look great 📲

      Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft-Day Steals
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft-Day Steals

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Kelce Calls 2020 a 'Failure'

      Chiefs TE doesn't view record-setting season as a success: 'It don't mean a thing if you ain't got the ring' (SiriusXM)

      Kelce Calls 2020 a 'Failure'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kelce Calls 2020 a 'Failure'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report