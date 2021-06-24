Video: Watch Tom Brady's Funny Golf Outing with James Corden

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played a high jinks-filled round of golf with The Late Late Show host James Corden as part of the seven-time Super Bowl champion's preparations for Capital One's The Match on July 6.

Brady, who will team with Phil Mickelson to take on Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, was coaxed into saying he's the "Ariana Grande of the NFL" by Corden.

The pair sang "Country Grammar" by Nelly and the title track from the musical Hamilton, and they made contact with Mickelson for some tips on the course.

Corden asked Brady about his future, wondering what he has left to prove on the football field following another title after switching from the New England Patriots to the Bucs last season.

"It's hard to walk away from something you still feel like you can do and you wanna do," Brady said. "So it's not about proving it to others—what you can do—it's more about proving it to yourself, and I still feel like—I'll be 44 this year—I still have a chance to still prove it to myself that I can still do it at 44 because I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age."

Tampa Bay will open its title defense Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys, but first the team's quarterback try to score his first win in Capital One's The Match after coming up short alongside Mickelson when they took on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning last year.

Brady looked primed for a strong showing on the greens based on a video he posted Tuesday on Twitter:

The latest edition of the event, which will benefit Feeding America and other charitable organizations, will take place at the The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.