Davante Adams Talking Contract with Packers; Aaron Rodgers 'Will Play into It'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams confirmed Wednesday that he has been engaged in contract talks with the team.

According to Paulina Dedaj of Fox News, Adams said the following regarding negotiations and how quarterback Aaron Rodgers' status could impact them:

"That'll play into it, but there's been talks, just really talks, but we haven't really done anything or talked about anything that's worth mentioning. It's kind of just been the beginning stage of talking, and we'll figure out what happens. Hopefully, something gets figured out, but I'm just there to play ball either way. That stuff will take care of itself eventually."

While Adams said earlier this month that he will report to training camp regardless of his contract status, Rodgers' situation is far less certain. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in April that the signal-caller told some within the Packers organization he no longer wanted to play in Green Bay.

The 28-year-old Adams is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2021 after signing a four-year, $58 million extension in 2017.

Adams has far exceeded that contract since signing it, as he has been named to the Pro Bowl in four straight seasons and was a First Team All-Pro selection for the first time last season as well.

Adams' ascension to superstar status really occurred in 2018 when he set what were then career highs with 111 receptions, 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns. His numbers dipped the following season when injuries limited him to 12 games, but he took another huge step forward last season.

Despite missing two games, Adams reeled in a career-high 115 passes and fell just short of his personal best in receiving yardage with 1,374. Adams' greatest asset was his ability to find the end zone, which he did 18 times to lead the league and set a new career high.

Adams played a huge role in Rodgers enjoying one of the best statistical seasons of his career and winning his third NFL MVP award.

The Rodgers-Adams connection has been mutually beneficial, and it remains to be seen if Adams will be able to produce close to the level he displayed last season without Rodgers under center.

Rodgers hasn't yet given an indication that he will report to training camp, meaning the Packers may enter the 2021 season with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love as their starting quarterback.

Love hasn't taken a single snap in an NFL game, and one can only assume he would represent a sharp drop-off at the quarterback position in Green Bay given his inexperience when compared to Rodgers.

A year of Love at quarterback could hurt Adams from a statistical perspective, which would perhaps give him more incentive to sign an extension before the season.

Regardless, the Packers are well aware of what Adams brings to the table, and he figures to cash in either through a long-term extension or landing the franchise tag next offseason.