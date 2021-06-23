NFLPA Announces Key Offseason, Free-Agency Dates for 2022 Season in Memo

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The NFL and NFL Players Association have reached an agreement on several key dates for next offseason.

Per an official memo from the NFLPA obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the franchise and transition tag period will run from Feb. 22-March 8 and free agency will begin on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET:

Next year's draft will be held from April 28-30. The NFL previously announced that the 2022 draft will be held in Las Vegas. The city was supposed to host the 2020 event, but it went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 dates are right in line with key offseason dates this year when the new league year began on March 17.

While there is still plenty of time for things to change before March 16, the upcoming free-agent class has the potential to be loaded with star talent.

T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers), Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts), Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) and Orlando Brown Jr. (Kansas City Chiefs) are among the notable players who could hit the open market.