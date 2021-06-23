X

    NFLPA Announces Key Offseason, Free-Agency Dates for 2022 Season in Memo

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 23, 2021

    File-This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo shows the NFL logo on the field before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver. The NFL and NFL Players Association have updated COVID-19 protocols to loosen restrictions for fully vaccinated players and to encourage others to get the vaccine. Unvaccinated players must continue to get daily testing, wear masks and practice physical distancing. They won’t be allowed to eat meals with teammates, can’t participate in media or marketing activities while traveling, aren’t permitted to use the sauna or steam room and may not leave the team hotel or interact with people outside the team while traveling. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    The NFL and NFL Players Association have reached an agreement on several key dates for next offseason.

    Per an official memo from the NFLPA obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the franchise and transition tag period will run from Feb. 22-March 8 and free agency will begin on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET:

    Next year's draft will be held from April 28-30. The NFL previously announced that the 2022 draft will be held in Las Vegas. The city was supposed to host the 2020 event, but it went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    The 2022 dates are right in line with key offseason dates this year when the new league year began on March 17.

    While there is still plenty of time for things to change before March 16, the upcoming free-agent class has the potential to be loaded with star talent.

    T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers), Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts), Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) and Orlando Brown Jr. (Kansas City Chiefs) are among the notable players who could hit the open market. 

