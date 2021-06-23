X

    President Joe Biden Praises Carl Nassib, Kumi Yokoyama for Coming out

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2021

    Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    President Joe Biden applauded Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib and Washington Spirit soccer player Kumi Yokoyama for coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community:

    Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay Monday in an Instagram post. Michael Sam previously came out as gay before being drafted in 2014 but did not make an NFL regular-season roster.

    "I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. 

    "I really have the best life. I've got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important."

    Nassib has played 73 NFL games with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Raiders.

    Yokoyama, who also plays for the Japanese women's national team, came out as a transgender man who uses the singular "they" pronoun. 

    "Coming out wasn't something I was enthusiastic about, but if I think about my life going forward, it would be harder to live closeted, so I found the courage to come out," Yokoyama said in a video on former teammate Yuki Nagasato's YouTube channel.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    June is Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. Biden has been a staunch supporter of gay and transgender rights during his presidency, and in his time as vice president and in the Senate.

    The announcements by Nassib and Yokoyama have come with widespread public support within their respective leagues. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Kelce Calls 2020 a 'Failure'

      Chiefs TE doesn't view record-setting season as a success: 'It don't mean a thing if you ain't got the ring' (SiriusXM)

      Kelce Calls 2020 a 'Failure'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kelce Calls 2020 a 'Failure'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Every NFL Team's Biggest Question

      @Gagnon reveals one question each team must answer in training camp 🤔

      Every NFL Team's Biggest Question
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Every NFL Team's Biggest Question

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      GB Players Don't Discuss Drama

      Davante Adams says Packers don't discuss drama between Aaron Rodgers and front office: 'There's enough to worry about'

      GB Players Don't Discuss Drama
      NFL logo
      NFL

      GB Players Don't Discuss Drama

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NFLPA Announces Key 2022 Offseason, Free-Agency Dates

      NFLPA Announces Key 2022 Offseason, Free-Agency Dates
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFLPA Announces Key 2022 Offseason, Free-Agency Dates

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report