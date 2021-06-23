2021 NBA Mock Draft: Rounding Up Experts' 1st-Round Predictions After Lottery

3 of 3

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Looking at some post-lottery mock drafts, things immediately get interesting with the Houston Rockets' No. 2 selection. Jonathan Givony of ESPN has the Rockets taking Green, while CBS Sports' Gary Parrish has them taking Suggs. Berman also has the Rockets taking Green.

"The Rockets are still early in their rebuilding process and will likely look to target the most talented prospect regardless of fit. Green is the most explosive player in the draft who also possesses elite scoring instincts," Givony wrote of the selection.

All three analysts have the Cavaliers using the third pick on Mobley.

"The Cavaliers have young talent in their backcourt thanks to the presence of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, but they could use a frontcourt star to go with them. That's why the pick here should be Evan Mobley," Parrish wrote.

The three experts also have the Raptors taking either Suggs or Green, whichever prospect didn't go at No. 2. All three also have Kuminga going at No. 5—suggesting that Orlando will be happy to bet on his potential.

"Orlando is in full-blown rebuild—again—and just taking the player with the highest upside," Berman wrote.

Florida State forward Scottie Barnes is the consensus pick for the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 6. Givony and Parrish have the Golden State Warriors taking Baylor point guard Davion Mitchell at No. 7, while Berman pairs them with Tennessee's Keon Johnson.

The three analysts round out the top eight with three different selections. Berman has the Orlando Magic taking Turkish prospect Alperen Sengun. Givony has Orlando taking Johnson, while Parrish pairs the Magic with Arkansas guard Moses Moody.

The top eight could be an interesting threshold to follow heading into the draft, as at least one team is potentially trying to move into that range. According to Yahoo Sports' Ian Begley, the New York Knicks are looking to package their No. 19, No. 21 and No. 32 picks to move up in the draft.

"That would probably get you into the top eight," one unnamed executive told Begley.