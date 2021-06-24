2021 NFL Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft-Day Steals

2 of 10

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Elijah Moore wasn't the first wide receiver drafted in 2021. Or the fifth. But the 5'9½", 178-pounder has already been hard at work making the teams who passed on him wonder if that was a mistake.

As ESPN's Rich Cimini reported, Moore was a star of Jets OTAs, with head coach Robert Saleh praising the Ole Miss standout's versatility:

"He can line up wherever you want, and he's going to execute it at a very high level, even though the routes might be a little bit different, the stems might be different, the releases might be a little bit different. He's showcasing his ability to be as versatile as possible in terms of being at different parts of the field, being at different positions, understanding what needs to get done, so when the ball gets to his hands he can still do what he does best -- and that's run after catch."

Per Randy Lange of the team's official website, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur talked up his work ethic.

"This guy wants to be really, really good in this league. He wants to make a name for himself. He's so internally motivated and driven. It's always the next play, what can I do better? ... You can see it with some rookies that come into this league — 'Give me a year and I'll figure this game out.' He doesn't want to wait a year. He wants it now."

Moore's new quarterback has been equally impressed.

"Elijah wants to be great," Zach Wilson said, per Lange. "I spend a lot of time with him. He's someone I want to be around because he wants to be great. He's definitely a motivating person, and we're going to have a good time doing this thing together because he's going to be a good player."

Other than that, hardly anyone is saying anything nice about Moore.