NFL Free Agency 2021: Ranking the 10 Best Unsigned Players Under 30

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

During the 2019 offseason, Duke Johnson wanted to part ways with the Cleveland Browns, citing a lack of loyalty when the team put him on the trade block. The club granted his wish and sent him to the Houston Texans.

In two campaigns with the Texans, Johnson racked up 1,304 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage. For most of his time in Houston, he served as a backup.

Last season, Johnson had opportunities to showcase his talent in a starting role while David Johnson missed four games on injured reserve (concussion) and the reserve/COVID-19 list. Yet the former posted average-to-below-average rushing numbers in his five starts.

Johnson isn't a 1,000-yard rusher who can carry a ground attack, but he's one of the better pass-catching running backs in the league with 307 receptions for 2,829 yards and 12 touchdowns through six seasons.

Because Johnson is a specialist at arguably the most expendable position, he ranks 10th on this list, but his skill set will attract teams that want a running back who can exploit matchups in the short passing game.

Best Fit: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons don't have much experience among their tailbacks behind Mike Davis, who signed with the club this offseason. Nonetheless, running backs coach Desmond Kitchings says "the door is wide-open" for anyone to run away with the starting job.

The Falcons can use Davis, who's 5'9", 220 pounds, as a downhill ball-carrier and pair him with Johnson, a third-down pass-catching threat, for a balanced backfield. The latter would also have an opportunity to play a significant number of snaps at an unsettled position on the Falcons roster.