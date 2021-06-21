2021 NBA Draft Lottery: Full Odds and Teams with Most at Stake

0 of 4

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

Since adopting a modified odds system in 2019, the team with the NBA's worst record has yet to win the lottery. That's bad news for the Houston Rockets but makes Tuesday's draft pick draw even more intriguing.

Starting in 2019, the team with the worst record is no longer the sole owner of the best draft odds. The three worst records now share the distinction at 14 percent apiece. That rule change helped the Minnesota Timberwolves get the No. 1 pick last year and the right to draft Anthony Edwards.

This year, the stakes feel even higher. This class might have more depth at the top, but it's hard to top the prospect profile of Cade Cunningham. With point guard skills in a wing's body, he's the kind of prospect who fits on any roster and feels like he has true superstar potential.

While everyone could use a player like Cunningham, there are some teams that should be even more desperate to land him or another one of the top prospects in this class than others. Here's a look at the full odds for the first pick and who could most use a win when the picks are drawn at 8:30 p.m. ET on June 22.