Fantasy Football Cheatsheet: Early Draft Advice and Sleeper Picks

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

We're a little more than a month away from the start of training camp, and fantasy football managers should be taking a look at spring practice reports to gain an early grasp of potential sleepers for the 2021 season.

Of course, team plans will change between now and the end of the preseason, but early buzz from organized team activities and minicamp can give you a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming campaign.

Using Fantasy Football Calculator, we'll highlight 10 players who jump out as possible middle- to late-round steals based on average draft position.

Fantasy managers can also make note of the draft advice that comes with comments from beat reporters and coaches below.