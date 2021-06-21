Fantasy Football Cheatsheet: Early Draft Advice and Sleeper Picks

Fantasy Football Cheatsheet: Early Draft Advice and Sleeper PicksJune 21, 2021
We're a little more than a month away from the start of training camp, and fantasy football managers should be taking a look at spring practice reports to gain an early grasp of potential sleepers for the 2021 season.
Of course, team plans will change between now and the end of the preseason, but early buzz from organized team activities and minicamp can give you a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming campaign.
Using Fantasy Football Calculator, we'll highlight 10 players who jump out as possible middle- to late-round steals based on average draft position.
Fantasy managers can also make note of the draft advice that comes with comments from beat reporters and coaches below.
Early Sleeper Picks
QB Cam Newton, New England Patriots (13.10)
RB Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos (8.12)
RB Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills (9.01)
RB Michael Carter, New York Jets (12.04)
WR Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders (10.08)
WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts (11.06)
WR Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs (12.09)
WR Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons (14.05)
WR Tyrell Williams, Detroit Lions, N/A
TE Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks (14.03)
Note: Average draft position based on 12-team point-per-reception leagues.
Don't Write Off Cam Newton Yet
Coming off his worst statistical season, throwing for eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, Cam Newton could bounce back in 2021.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recently said Newton is "way ahead of where he was last year." Remember, the club signed him in June 2020, and he went through a COVID-19-shortened offseason. The veteran quarterback should have a stronger command of Josh McDaniels' offense this year.
Second, the Patriots upgraded their pass-catching group, signing Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. All four players ranked within the top three in receptions for their previous teams in 2020.
Finally, despite Newton's abysmal 2020 campaign as a passer, he still ranked first in rushing touchdowns (12) and third for rushing yards (592) among quarterbacks.
Still a threat to run the ball and contribute to the ground attack, Newton is a late-round steal. With his upgraded supporting cast, he may post solid passing numbers as well.
Javonte Williams in Competition for Starting Role
Initially, the Denver Broncos attached an original-round tender to running back Phillip Lindsay. The club rescinded the offer, which allowed him to sign with the Houston Texans in free agency.
The Broncos made an aggressive move to replace Lindsay early in the 2021 draft, moving up in the second round to select Javonte Williams.
Based on where the Broncos picked Williams, Denver Post reporter Ryan O'Halloran believes the rookie running back could list as the starter for Week 1.
For now, the Broncos have a competition between Melvin Gordon III and Williams, though the veteran tailback feels "very confident" in his ability to win that battle. Even if he does, the Broncos are unlikely to feature one back in a workhorse role.
Through an injury-riddled 2020 campaign, Lindsay recorded 118 rush attempts for 502 yards and a touchdown. Williams could take on a comparable workload or handle close to half of the carries with a strong showing at training camp.
Williams had a breakout 2020 campaign at North Carolina, rushing for 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns with 25 receptions for 305 yards and three scores. As a compact ball-carrier who can consistently break tackles, he could split early-down touches with Gordon.
Elevate Gerald Everett in Your TE Draft Rankings
Gerald Everett isn't going to finish the 2021 season with more targets than wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Yet he's arguably the best pass-catcher among the Seattle Seahawks tight ends.
During a recent post-practice press conference, head coach Pete Carroll named Everett a potential breakout candidate. The Seahawks' lead skipper went into detail about the tight end's pass-catching ability (h/t Liz Mathews of Seahawks Wire).
"Gerald brings some factors that we have not had here before: his route-running ability, his speed," Carroll said. "If you watch his stuff, his run-after-catch is excellent. He's a very, very aggressive runner with the football, which is really exciting. Catching and running, he can get the ball in his hands and make things happen."
Through four years with the Los Angeles Rams, Everett served as the No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Higbee on the depth chart. Now that he brings a unique skill set to the Seahawks' group, the fifth-year veteran can blossom into a featured playmaker at the position.
Everett will also have a good understanding of the Seahawks' new offensive system, with former Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron taking over play-calling duties.
Tight ends with upside are hard to find in the late rounds. Keep your eyes on Everett this year.
