Fantasy Football 2021: New Situations That Could Produce Breakout Seasons

Tim Tai/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't publicly named Jalen Hurts their starter, but they have no reason to kick the tires on 36-year-old Joe Flacco, who's started 21 games over the past three seasons. The club just signed Nick Mullens last week. He has a lot to pick up on going into training camp.

As a second-round pick from the 2020 draft, Hurts will likely have an opportunity to solidify a long-term future in Philadelphia. Last season, he showed flashes in four starts but completed just 52 percent of his passes. The Alabama product could benefit from a full offseason and an upgraded supporting cast.

The Eagles traded up for wideout DeVonta Smith in the first round of the draft. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner should make an immediate impact in the passing game. Furthermore, right guard Brandon Brooks (torn Achilles) and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) will return from their injuries. Both offensive linemen stood on the sideline while Hurts started in the final quarter of the 2020 term.

With a stronger front line, a new go-to receiver and a full offseason, Hurts should make some strides as a passer, but his ability to run the ball puts him in the conversation among breakout candidates.

Last season, Hurts ranked ninth among quarterbacks in rushing yards (354), with three touchdowns on the ground. In a full season, he could push Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray for the most rushing yards at the position. If so, fantasy managers can find decent value in the dual-threat signal-caller midway through their drafts.

Stat Projection: 3,281 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, 7 interceptions; 724 rushing yards, 8 touchdowns