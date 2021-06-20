5 NHL Free Agents Who Have Raised Their Stock in the 2021 Playoffs

0 of 5

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The NHL playoffs is always a time when players tend to elevate their games. It also provides those set to become unrestricted free agents following the postseason an opportunity to shine.

Player contracts tend to be based on regular-season performance. Stars such as Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton are assured of being the top talent in this summer's free-agent market regardless of playoff performance. Others, however, could benefit from a solid postseason efforts.

Some players, such as Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall, are stars whose value tumbled during the regular season. Others, like Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault, could use their playoff performance to garner lucrative new deals.

Here's a look at the five unrestricted free agents whose stock has risen during the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.