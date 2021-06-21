7 NFL Players Who Should Look Forward to Free Agency in 2022

0 of 7

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

In most professions, being unemployed is a bad thing. In the NFL, however, hitting the open market can be a major blessing. The best players who reach free agency tend to cash in on the financial front and won't remain unemployed for long.

Of course, money isn't everything, and some players simply wish to reach free agency to find better opportunities. This offseason, for example, safety John Johnson III took less money to sign with a team he believed in—the Cleveland Browns.

"I felt like it was an opportunity of a lifetime coming to a situation where things are moving in the right direction," Johnson said, per Dan Axelrod of WKYC 3 Cleveland. "That's rare in this business."

What isn't rare in the business side of the NFL is teams preventing players from reaching free agency via the use of the franchise tag. The franchise tag could put a damper on the 2022 offseason for some of the players on this list, though at least a few should make their way to the open market.

Keeping both financial implications and franchise trajectories in mind, here's an early look at the seven players who should be looking toward 2022 free agency the most.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.