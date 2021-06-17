Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 17

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 17June 18, 2021
On the heels of an Against All Odds pay-per-view that concluded with Executive Vice President Don Callis firing Sami Callihan and throwing the Slammiversary main event into disarray, Impact Wrestling hit the AXS TV airwaves with questions to answer and a jam-packed card.
What did Callihan have in store for his former employers and what did it mean for The Draw's shot at Kenny Omega's Impact World Championship?
Find out now with this recap of the June 17 episode.
TJP vs. Black Taurus
Following a disappointing loss to tag team champions Violent By Design, Decay's Black Taurus battled TJP in the night's opening contest. Fallah Bahh accompanied TJP while Taurus' partner, Crazzy Steve, seconded him.
Taurus grounded TJP and worked over his back, looking to drive the fight out of his smaller opponent. The former X-Division champion fought his way back into the match, delivering a big tornado DDT that downed his opponent and set up the Mamba Splash for the come-from-behind victory.
After the match, Moose attacked the victor in response to Scott D'Amore not having time to talk to him about the controversial conclusion of the Against All Odds main event against Kenny Omega. He took a seat in the middle of the ring, demanding D'Amore's time.
Chris Sabin attacked from out of nowhere, sending a message to Moose that they have unfinished business after the assault that left him sidelined.
Result
TJP defeated Taurus
Grade
C+
Analysis
The opener was a fun, albeit formulaic match that spotlighted two tag teams looking to get into the title picture while putting TJP over in solid, comeback fashion.
The bigger takeaway from this segment was Moose's post-match beatdown and the return of Sabin. It remains to be seen the exact direction things take but there are worse things to keep two of the most decorated and prominent stars in Impact history busy than a match at Slammiversary.
Sabin as the rejuvenated, intense veteran babyface is a great role for him and one that should earn him his highest-profile PPV opportunity since Hard to Kill.
Update: Sabin officially challenged Moose to a match at Slammiversary in a post-commercial promo.
Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton
At Against All Odds, Madman Fulton obliterated the top contenders to the X-Division Championship. Thursday, he had the opportunity to send an even louder message as he battled champion, Josh Alexander, in a non-title match.
Fulton predictably dominated on his size and strength advantage, his ferocity fueling him. Alexander, the resident iron man of Impact, fought back and downed Fulton for the hard-fought pin-fall victory.
After the match, Ace Austin attacked, drawing out Petey Williams for the save. Rohit Raju attacked and Trey Miguel rushed the ring to make his presence felt. Shera, Raju's associate, unloaded on everyone around him, including Alexander.
The heels stood tall to end the segment.
Result
Alexander defeated Fulton
Grade
C
Analysis
If the idea was to establish Fulton and Shera as dangerous wildcards in the upcoming Ultimate X Match at Slammiversary, would it not have been better for Fulton not to have just lost to Alexander?
That the match took place primarily through the commercial break didn't help with the overall grade of the segment.
The idea of Shera and Fulton being involved come July 17 is intriguing, absolutely, but it felt like this entire segment could have been better retooled to help preserve Fulton's momentum while highlighting the heel big men.
Steve Maclin Debuts
Steve Maclin made his Impact Wrestling debut this week, squaring off with Jason Page.
The former Forgotten Son battered his opponent with a barrage of elbows. From there, he grabbed his opponent in an inverted DDT, hoisted him in the air, and brought him crashing down for the win.
Result
Maclin defeated Page
Grade
A
Analysis
Maclin is a guy that could not have had less of a chance to showcase himself in WWE. He was woefully underutilized, particularly in the wake of a controversial tweet by former teammate Jaxson Ryker. Now gone from WWE, he has the opportunity to prove himself not only as a singles star but as more than the afterthought he had been treated like for far too long.
This was an impressive start as he steamrolled Page and looks like a guy with a ton of upside in Impact Wrestling.
Tenille Dashwood vs. Rachael Ellering
After a backstage confrontation with partner Jordynne Grace ended badly, Rachael Ellering took to the squared circle for a showdown with the heel at the center of their tension, Tenille Dashwood.
Dashwood seized control of the bout early but the Queen of Strong Smile fought back into the match, absorbing everything thrown at her and delivering a spinebuster late for a quality near-fall. Dashwood responded by sending the second-generation competitor into the turnbuckle and delivering a corner crossbody for her own near-fall.
A late distraction by Kaleb at ringside allowed Tenille to grab hold of a crucifix rollup for the win.
Result
Dashwood defeated Ellering
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a strong match between two underrated in-ring performers.
Dashwood reminded fans that, beyond the self-absorbed heel persona, there is a wrestler who helped revolutionize women's wrestling. Ellering, conversely, reminded fans why she was once one of the hottest free agents in the business.
Kaleb interfering ruined an otherwise above-average match but was right in line with that character and what he brings to Dashwood's overall presentation.
The question now, though, will be whether Ellering takes exception to Jordynne Grace not being by her side and preventing the loss.
Latest on Sami Callihan's Future
Sami Callihan appeared in the ring and called out those responsible for him being fired from Impact at Against All Odds.
EVP Scott D'Amore appeared and warned Callihan that he was doing exactly what Don Callis wanted, proving his point that he was too out-of-control to remain with the company. Callihan heeded the advice and disappeared, leaving D'Amore to bicker with Callis.
Tommy Dreamer interrupted, revealed himself to be the Anthem executive being sent to the arena tonight, and reinstated Callihan. He then proceeded to fire Callis as one of the EVPs of the company. As the defiant former executive made his way through the curtain, Callihan greeted him there, promising him no violence.
Instead, he vowed to beat Kenny Omega senseless and make him watch.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Dreamer has warned D'Amore from the start of the crossover with AEW that the relationship with Callis would prove detrimental for all involved. It was never out front or in-your-face, but it was definitely done in a way that suggested it would come back into play at some point.
It did, in an angle that was executed as well as it could have been. Dreamer as the guy that not only reinstated his tag team partner from this past Saturday night but, also, fired Callis was a great bit of storytelling. Whether it lends him any more power moving forward, and what that means for his relationship with D'Amore, bears watching.
Callihan antagonizing Callis and threatening Omega was a great sell for the pay-per-view match and that program should make for some great TV in the weeks to come.