Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 17

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Following a disappointing loss to tag team champions Violent By Design, Decay's Black Taurus battled TJP in the night's opening contest. Fallah Bahh accompanied TJP while Taurus' partner, Crazzy Steve, seconded him.

Taurus grounded TJP and worked over his back, looking to drive the fight out of his smaller opponent. The former X-Division champion fought his way back into the match, delivering a big tornado DDT that downed his opponent and set up the Mamba Splash for the come-from-behind victory.

After the match, Moose attacked the victor in response to Scott D'Amore not having time to talk to him about the controversial conclusion of the Against All Odds main event against Kenny Omega. He took a seat in the middle of the ring, demanding D'Amore's time.

Chris Sabin attacked from out of nowhere, sending a message to Moose that they have unfinished business after the assault that left him sidelined.

Result

TJP defeated Taurus

Grade

C+

Analysis

The opener was a fun, albeit formulaic match that spotlighted two tag teams looking to get into the title picture while putting TJP over in solid, comeback fashion.

The bigger takeaway from this segment was Moose's post-match beatdown and the return of Sabin. It remains to be seen the exact direction things take but there are worse things to keep two of the most decorated and prominent stars in Impact history busy than a match at Slammiversary.

Sabin as the rejuvenated, intense veteran babyface is a great role for him and one that should earn him his highest-profile PPV opportunity since Hard to Kill.

Update: Sabin officially challenged Moose to a match at Slammiversary in a post-commercial promo.