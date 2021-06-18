NFL Players Who Should Receive Contract Extensions Before 2021 Season

0 of 6

Lurking behind the drama of the free-agent market and trade speculation before NFL training camps is the subject of extensions.

One way for franchises to avoid the former is by doing the latter—extending key players before a standoff ensues.

Giving out an early extension is a smart choice for star players who have proved themselves over multiple seasons, if not hinted at higher ceilings. Teams might hesitate to get a new contract done because of factors like injuries, regressions or cap space. But dragging feet could lead to drama, and some players' prices could rise.

The following players are eligible for extensions this summer, and not getting a deal done could cause more harm than good.