Patriots' Free-Agent Signings Who Will Make Biggest Impact Next Season

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots went all-in on free agency to build a stronger offense around Cam Newton.

The free-agent shopping was most intensive at wide receiver and tight end, where the Patriots brought in a pair of veteran players.

Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor are expected to have the biggest impact of the four additions. Jonnu Smith and Kendrick Bourne could be key pieces as well in supporting roles.

New England also attempted to improve its defense by landing Matthew Judon from the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite all the additions, the Patriots will not be viewed as the favorite to win the AFC East, but what the free-agent signings should allow is for them to be more competitive with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in the 2021 NFL season.