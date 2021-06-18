The Next Josh Allen? Ranking Young QBs Who Will Take the Biggest Leap in 2021

1 of 5

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa went through his fair share of ups and downs through his rookie campaign.

In 2020, Tagovailoa helped lead the Dolphins to six wins in his nine games as a starter, completed 64.1 percent of his passes and engineered two fourth-quarter comebacks.

On the other hand, the Dolphins benched Tagovailoa multiple times. Despite his decent completion rate, he didn't stretch the field, gaining just 6.3 yards per pass attempt.

Tagovailoa admitted that he didn't have a firm grasp of the playbook. He's also said his surgically repaired hip feels "10 times" better than it did last year.

The Dolphins added big-play wide receivers this offseason, signing William Fuller V and selecting Jaylen Waddle in the first round of the draft. The former averaged 16.6 yards per catch with the Houston Texans in 2020. The latter averaged 18.9 yards per reception in college and already has familiarity with Tagovailoa thanks to their time together at Alabama. They will join wideout DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki in a solid pass-catching group.

On the first day of Dolphins mandatory minicamp, in a heavy downpour, Tagovailoa threw five interceptions, but that isn't a reason to panic so early in the offseason.

Typically, teams work through the wrinkles in an offense to find out what's effective or ineffective during spring practices, and Tagovailoa had a much better showing Wednesday.

Barring absolute face-plant performances within the first few weeks of the season, Tagovailoa shouldn't have to worry about the coaching staff benching him for Jacoby Brissett. The Dolphins have to find out what they have in Tagovailoa, but the team must exercise some patience.

Tagovailoa will learn a new system under co-offensive coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville, and he'll play with two new primary wideouts. Because of that, the 23-year-old signal-caller could have some early growing pains, which is why he's fifth in these rankings.