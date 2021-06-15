Former NFL DE Tom Burke Arrested, Allegedly Sexually Assaulted 7-Year-Old Girl

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Former University of Wisconsin and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Tom Burke has been arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly repeatedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl, per Colten Bartholomew and Todd D. Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal.

Per Tom Olsen of the Duluth News Tribune, the assaults were first reported to authorities Feb. 21. The victim had told her mother she was being abused by Burke, who reportedly knew the girl.

On June 8, a warrant was issued for his arrest, which occurred in Douglas County, Minnesota. Burke's bail has been set at $100,000 by Senior Judge Gary Larson.

The girl told authorities Burke sexually assaulted her on five occasions in her home, according to TMZ Sports. Burke denied the allegations and claimed he was being "railroaded."

If convicted, Burke could face up to 30 years in prison, per TMZ Sports. He is set for another hearing in July.

Burke played for the University of Wisconsin before a four-year NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals from 1999 to 2002.