Cowboys' Free-Agent Signings Who Will Make Biggest Impact Next Season

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Most of the money the Dallas Cowboys have spent this offseason has gone to one player: Dak Prescott. The team inked its franchise quarterback to a four-year deal worth $160 million, which was clearly going to be its biggest move ahead of the 2021 season.

Still, Dallas had other holes on its roster to fill. And while the 2021 NFL draft provided an opportunity for it to address some needs and add players who could be building blocks for the future, it also added some affordable free agents who may make immediate contributions.

Despite not having a ton of financial flexibility, the Cowboys were successful in doing that, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. They may not have been the splashiest signings, but they were acquisitions that could end up benefiting the team in the short term.

Here's a look at three free-agent additions who should make an impact for Dallas in 2021.