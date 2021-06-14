Ranking the Top 7 NHL Playoff Overtime Games in the Last Decade

0 of 7

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Three words: Overtime playoff hockey.

To a fan of skates, pucks and sticks, there's simply nothing better.

Though other sports also decide postseason games with extra time when needed, none put their players through a physical and emotional grind that matches what can occur on a 200-foot sheet of ice.

Sometimes an OT goal simply ends a game. Other times it wins a series.

And in the most special of circumstances, a tally in an extra session clinches a championship.

In fact, no fewer than 17 Stanley Cups have been won in a sudden-death scenario.

Overtime has already been a common occurrence in the 2020-21 playoffs, where a remarkable 22 of 66 games have gone to extra time through the first two rounds of play. Four of those 22 weren't decided until a second extra period, and one needed a third additional session before a winner was decided.

Experiencing so much scintillating bonus hockey this spring has set the B/R writer types to looking back over the last decade or so to compile a list of the best OT games.

We wound up with a list of the top seven from 2010 forward—a lucky seven, if you will—including the one this season that required an extra 46 minutes and 52 seconds.

They are presented here in reverse chronological order.

Click through to see our favorites, and let us know your top picks in the comments section.