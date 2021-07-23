Report: Saints' Michael Thomas to Miss Start of Season After Ankle Surgery

Butch Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is "expected to miss" the start of the 2021 NFL season as he recovers from ankle surgery he had in June.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported details Friday:

The timetable suggests Thomas may not return until October.

Any setback to the 28-year-old's recovery is going to cause concern for the Saints, both because of how important he is to the offense and what happened last season. He played just seven games in 2020 as a result of injury concerns.

When healthy, the Ohio State product is one of the best playmakers in the league.

The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection was the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year thanks to his 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Look for the Saints to rely even more on the combination of Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris and Marquez Callaway if Thomas is sidelined. Running back Alvin Kamara will likely have additional opportunities in the aerial attack as well.