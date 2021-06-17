1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Offer Before 2021 Training Camp Starts

0 of 32

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

With NFL training camps on approach, it's easy to focus on the on-field aspects for all 32 teams, especially with a normal preseason (albeit shortened to three games) back on the menu.

But don't forget about the trades front office-types will inevitably make.

The NFL has been trigger-happy just like the NBA when it comes to trades lately, most recently with even superstar-caliber players like Orlando Brown Jr. and Julio Jones getting shipped to new teams.

Based on those appetizers, there's no telling what might come next. But based on the state of each respective franchise's cap outlook, team need and long-term outlook—plus the individual situations of players—there is at least one offer each team should make during camps. Keep in mind it's an offer and not guaranteed to happen, but it makes sense for at least one party in each proposed deal.