Calvin Ridley Out for Falcons vs. Jets Due to Personal Matter

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will miss Sunday's Week 5 game against the New York Jets in London because of a personal matter.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Ridley won't make the trip to England with the team.

The 26-year-old has caught 27 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown in four games for the Falcons in 2021. Last year, the former Alabama star set career highs with 90 catches and 1,374 yards while scoring nine touchdowns.

The 6'1", 190-pound wideout went No. 26 overall to Atlanta in the 2018 NFL draft.

Ridley was thrust into the No. 1 wide receiver role for the Falcons after Atlanta traded superstar Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans during the offseason.

The pass-catching crew did receive reinforcements in the form of tight end Kyle Pitts, whom Atlanta selected fourth overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

Pitts could be the de facto No. 1 pass-catcher with Ridley out. Expect wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and tight end Hayden Hurst to get more looks as well. Wideout Russell Gage will also miss the Jets contest because of an ankle injury, per Schefter.

Ultimately, Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith will need to get creative without his top offensive weapon on the field.