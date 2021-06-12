UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Israel Adesanya returns to the middleweight division to face a familiar foe in the main event of a loaded UFC 263 card Saturday.

In total, three fights are scheduled for five rounds, and each one could headline a card in its own right. The middleweight title clash is a great fight, but the UFC will also run back the war that took place between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno for the flyweight gold in December.

Then there's the return of Nate Diaz. The younger Stockton brother is one of the biggest draws in the sport, and he will be making his return to the cage against a welterweight contender in Leon Edwards with a potential title shot on the line.

Even though it won't be for the title or close out the show, it's been scheduled for five rounds.

It's a can't-miss card that should provide quality high-stakes fights. Here's the entire fight card and schedule with predictions for the biggest fights.