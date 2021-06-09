Fantasy Baseball 2021: Highlighting Top Sleepers for MLB Week 10

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Over the course of the Major League Baseball season, you are going to hit on some waiver-wire acquisitions and miss out on some trendy players.

If you missed out on landing Patrick Wisdom in the last week or two, there are a handful of other emerging options to choose from.

Colorado's Yonathan Daza is one of the sleepers who could have a larger roster percentage if you do not pick him up in the next week or so.

In his last few road games, the Venezuelan has been able to break the trend of the Rockies struggling at the plate away from home.

On the mound, Minnesota's Hansel Robles is beginning to receive save opportunities. His efficiency on the bump already warranted a waiver-wire look, but now that he is adding saves to his stat totals, he could be an even more valuable option.