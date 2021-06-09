Fantasy Baseball 2021: Highlighting Top Sleepers for MLB Week 10

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Highlighting Top Sleepers for MLB Week 10June 9, 2021
Over the course of the Major League Baseball season, you are going to hit on some waiver-wire acquisitions and miss out on some trendy players.
If you missed out on landing Patrick Wisdom in the last week or two, there are a handful of other emerging options to choose from.
Colorado's Yonathan Daza is one of the sleepers who could have a larger roster percentage if you do not pick him up in the next week or so.
In his last few road games, the Venezuelan has been able to break the trend of the Rockies struggling at the plate away from home.
On the mound, Minnesota's Hansel Robles is beginning to receive save opportunities. His efficiency on the bump already warranted a waiver-wire look, but now that he is adding saves to his stat totals, he could be an even more valuable option.
Yonathan Daza, Of, Colorado
Daza entered Monday on an eight-game hitting streak.
That run ended because he did not get on base in his one plate appearance off the bench on Monday in Colorado's loss to the Miami Marlins.
During the hit streak, which began on the road in Pittsburgh, the 27-year-old totaled 13 hits and raised his batting average to .329.
There may be some hesitancy in rostering Daza away from Coors Field, but he has the advantage of playing the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend.
Cincinnati ranks second-to-last in the majors in team ERA at 4.95. Only the Arizona Diamondbacks have a worse figure.
The Reds allowed the third-most earned runs in the MLB and issued 251 walks, which is second behind the St. Louis Cardinals.
After the three-game set in Cincinnati, Daza and the Rockies return home for seven contests with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.
If he continues to get on base from the No. 2 hole in front of Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon, he has the potential to score more runs on top of earning hits.
Daza is available in over 90 percent of Yahoo fantasy baseball leagues, so he could be worth the risk as a streamer with the favorable schedule ahead.
Hansel Robles, RP, Minnesota
Three of Robles' five saves occurred over the last seven days.
The Minnesota reliever did not allow an earned run during the weekend series with the Kansas City Royals.
Those totals are promising for Robles if he wants to continue to be the ninth-inning man out of the Twins bullpen.
The 30-year-old is 5-for-7 in save opportunities and has converted five of his last six. That should be enough to inspire more confidence in him compared to Taylor Rogers.
Rogers is also 5-for-7 in save opportunities, but he has been less consistent than Robles recently. He gave up two earned runs against the Yankees on Monday and conceded twice on May 29 versus Kansas City.
Robles is still widely available in Yahoo fantasy leagues, so he should be worth the pickup because closers can be so hard to find on the waiver wire.
Freddy Galvis, 2B/SS, Baltimore
Freddy Galvis is swinging a red-hot bat in the middle of the Baltimore Orioles order.
The 31-year-old infielder has three consecutive multi-hit games, and he went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in Monday's win over the New York Mets.
Since the start of June, Galvis produced eight hits, scored six times and drove in three runs. His RBI total could increase if Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle reach base more in front of him.
On Monday, Santander got on base twice and Mountcastle reached base on a RBI single. Galvis did not have a RBI in the victory, but his run-producing potential is there with some solid hitters in front of him.
Santander has a hit in five of the last six games, and Mountcastle reached base safely once in each of Baltimore's six June games.
If the Orioles continue to stay hot at the dish, Galvis should receive enough RBI opportunities to warrant a pickup at either second base or shortstop.
Statistics obtained from MLB.com.