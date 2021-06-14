Predicting the Next Wave of NFL Mega Contracts

1 of 8

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Last July, the Seattle Seahawks acquired Jamal Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick from the New York Jets in exchange for two first-rounders (2021 and 2022), a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald.

The Seahawks invested premium draft capital in Adams, and he put his name in the record books with the most sacks in a single season (9.5) for a defensive back in NFL history. They're not going to let him walk after a contract year.

Over the past few months, we've heard very little about the progress of negotiations between the Seahawks and Adams. On the Brock and Salk Podcast (h/t Brent Stecker of 710 ESPN Seattle), Brock Huard said he believes the All-Pro safety wants Seattle to up the ante on an initial offer.

"For some reason, Jamal Adams and his team and others that are involved in this think the Seahawks are going to up their offer," he said. "They must believe that they’re going to use time as leverage and the Seahawks are going to change the terms of the deal, and the Seahawks are not going to do that."

Huard referenced previous contract situations with quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner as his reasons for why the Seahawks will stand by their initial offer if they've put one on the table.

Although Adams isn't a reliable deep-cover defender, his impact on the pass rush gives him enough leverage to reset the safety market, so he'll top Justin Simmons' four-year, $61 million contract.

Projected Extension: Four years, $66 million ($36 million guaranteed)