6 NHL Teams Facing a Decline Next Season

0 of 6

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In the not-too-distant future, everyone will be undefeated.

Once the Stanley Cup is awarded and a chaotic 2020-21 season is finally put to bed, the NHL's 31 holdover teams and its newest arrival—the expansion Seattle Kraken—will go about vying for 2021-22 glory.

And while all the records will remain 0-0 for time being, not every franchise will start from the same place.

Several of the clubs that languished near the bottom of the standings this season have reason for optimism come the fall, be it through the arrival of prospects, the signing of free agents or the healing of injuries.

Meanwhile, many of the league's super elites have the wherewithal to maintain that status, too.

But there are others for whom the future isn't quite so bright, thanks to salary-cap issues, impending departures or the collective aging of a veteran core.

The B/R hockey writing team took a look at the league from top to bottom and assembled a list of a half-dozen teams for whom decline is a significant possibility when the puck drops in October.

Take a look at what we came up with and let us know how you feel about our collection in the comments.