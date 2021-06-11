11 NFL Legends Who Demanded to Be Traded

0 of 10

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Many NFL legends spend their entire career with one franchise, but even superstars occasionally demand a trade.

For various reasons, the relationship between the player and team soured. Sometimes it's as simple as a prolonged stretch of losing years or a stylistic change, while unsuccessful negotiations and personal reasons have also sparked trade requests.

In the 2021 offseason alone, star players Julio Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson have all reportedly asked for a trade. Russell Wilson toed the line, too.

Now, who exactly is considered an NFL legend is subjective, but we have Jones—the 20th-most prolific receiver in NFL history—and Rodgers in that category. As a result, they've joined a not-so-large list of standouts who have asked to be dealt.

The list is ordered alphabetically, beginning with a pair of predraft trade demands.