8 Notable Suspensions Given During the NHL Playoffs Since 2000

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

This just in: Hockey is an intense game.

So when playoffs come and intensity is incrementally ratcheted to season-ending levels, it should surprise precisely no one that the passion occasionally spills into the margins.

And for the more egregious margin spills, the NHL steps in.

A handful of players tend to get the league's stiffest penalty—suspension—during each postseason, with the majority getting a game off the ice when their physical antics cross the line. But some go a bit further, pushing the envelope into multiple games and occasionally leaving scars that linger well beyond their prescribed time in the penalty box and on the sidelines.

The B/R hockey team took a look at playoff infractions from the last generation or so and settled upon a list of eight notable suspensions given during the NHL playoffs since 2000.

Some names will be immediately familiar. Others not so much. Regardless, we invite you to click through the entire list and reply with a thought or two of your own in the comments.