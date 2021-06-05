NHL Playoffs 2021: Latest Stanley Cup Predictions and Schedule Info

NHL Playoffs 2021: Latest Stanley Cup Predictions and Schedule InfoJune 5, 2021
The Vegas Golden Knights could have faced a 3-0 deficit. Instead, they are right back in their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche after Friday night.
After dropping the first two games on the road, the Golden Knights responded with a 3-2 victory on home ice in Game 3. Now, they are set to host Game 4 on Sunday night and will be looking to even the series. Vegas and Colorado each had 82 regular-season points, tied for the most in the NHL, and the West Division rivals could be in store for a long series.
That may not be the only Stanley Cup playoff series that remains competitive. Of the four second-round matchups, three stand at 2-1.
Here's a look at the latest results and the upcoming schedule for the NHL postseason, followed by some predictions for what could happen as the second round progresses.
2nd-Round Results, Schedule
No. 3 Boston Bruins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
Game 1: Boston won 5-2
Game 2: New York won 4-3 (OT)
Game 3: Boston won 2-1 (OT)
Game 4: Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET, NBC
Game 5: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 6 (if necessary): Wednesday at TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): Friday at TBD
No. 3 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
Game 1: Montreal won 5-3
Game 2: Montreal won 1-0
Game 3: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Monday at 8 p.m. ET, NHL Network
Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday at TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday at TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): June 13 at TBD
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 1: Tampa Bay won 2-1
Game 2: Tampa Bay won 2-1
Game 3: Carolina won 3-2 (OT)
Game 4: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, USA Network
Game 5: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday at TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): June 12 at TBD
No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights
Game 1: Colorado won 7-1
Game 2: Colorado won 3-2 (OT)
Game 3: Vegas won 3-2
Game 4: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 5: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday at TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): June 12 at TBD
Avalanche Will Outlast Golden Knights, Win Series in 7
The Avalanche dominated the first two games of the series against the Golden Knights, outscoring them 10-3 over the pair of victories. But they couldn't put Vegas in a huge hole Friday, when they suffered their first loss of the series.
As Friday's game in Las Vegas suggested, this has the potential to be a long series. So there's plenty of time for Colorado to respond. In fact, if it can bounce back and win Game 4, it would be in a position to advance with a victory back home in Game 5. If the series continues to favor the home team, the Avs would still have an advantage as the No. 1 seed who gets to host Games 5 and 7.
Still, Colorado coach Jared Bednar isn't pleased with how the series is going of late.
"We're kidding ourselves if we think that's the competitiveness we need to beat the team that tied us for first in the league," Bednar said, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "We caught them on an off night in Game 1, we gave them life in Game 2 and we're going to have to compete way harder than [Game 3] in order to beat them. If we haven't realized that, then we're late to the party."
Things should change, though, and the Avalanche will go on to win the series. It will go a full seven games, but when Colorado needs a win on its home ice in Game 7, the Presidents' Trophy winner will come through and get it.
Canadiens Will Sweep the Jets to Continue Surprise Run
Carey Price is having a strong postseason for the Canadiens, and the 33-year-old goaltender is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, he just had his best performance of the playoffs in Montreal's Game 2 victory at Winnipeg on Friday night.
Price tallied 30 saves while notching his first shutout of the postseason in a 1-0 win, with Tyler Toffoli's short-handed goal enough offense for the Canadiens to take a 2-0 lead in the series. That puts the Habs in a tremendous position, as they could put away the Jets with victories in Games 3 and 4 on their home ice. And with the way Price is playing, that's a possibility.
"He wants to win. He gives us a chance to win every game," Montreal center Phillip Danault said, per The Athletic's Julian McKenzie. "Always has a save that has us like, 'Oh, come on.' He gives us wings."
When the postseason begins, it doesn't matter what happened during the regular season. The Canadiens are proving that, and they will continue to do so by sweeping the Jets, who have cooled off after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the first round.
Montreal is rolling, and Price will ensure that momentum continues.
Lightning Will Finish Off Hurricanes in 5 Games
After winning two games on the road to open the second round, the Tampa Bay Lightning seemed like they could be moving toward a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes. But Carolina prevented that from happening by pulling out a 3-2 victory in overtime in Game 3 in Florida.
The Lightning may soon be taking back control of the series, though. They are set to host Game 4 on Saturday, and if they can win that, they will be a victory away from advancing. And a key reason why that may happen is because of Tampa Bay's veteran core and postseason experience.
"As the series goes on, those mistakes or miscues or plays you want back, those can be the difference going forward," Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh said, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "We look at those things and feel we can be better. Ultimately, if we keep working hard and trusting our structure, it gives us a good chance to win."
Tampa Bay may just need to find ways to generate more offense after scoring two goals in each of the first three games of the series. The Lightning outshot the Hurricanes 37-27 in Game 3, so they will look to keep the pressure on and capitalize on more of those scoring chances.
Expect that to happen. Tampa Bay will win Games 4 and 5 and become one of the final four teams remaining in the postseason a year after winning the Stanley Cup.