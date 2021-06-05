NHL Playoffs 2021: Latest Stanley Cup Predictions and Schedule Info

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights could have faced a 3-0 deficit. Instead, they are right back in their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche after Friday night.

After dropping the first two games on the road, the Golden Knights responded with a 3-2 victory on home ice in Game 3. Now, they are set to host Game 4 on Sunday night and will be looking to even the series. Vegas and Colorado each had 82 regular-season points, tied for the most in the NHL, and the West Division rivals could be in store for a long series.

That may not be the only Stanley Cup playoff series that remains competitive. Of the four second-round matchups, three stand at 2-1.

Here's a look at the latest results and the upcoming schedule for the NHL postseason, followed by some predictions for what could happen as the second round progresses.