7 NFL Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons in 2021

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Some seasons are just more important than others for NFL players.

Look at last year, when Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins was in an open audition for a new coaching staff. It was a similar story for veterans like Teddy Bridgewater and Yannick Ngakoue, who were on new teams and facing immense pressure.

Looking ahead to 2021, high-profile youngsters on their last chance, veterans seeking major contracts and even older veterans trying to keep careers going are all in critical situations that demand great performances.

With future playing time, earnings and reputations at stake, the following players across all different stages of their respective careers top the list of guys entering make-or-break years.