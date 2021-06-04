Fantasy Baseball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured MLB Players for Week 10

1 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Adbert Alzolay had been in and out of the Chicago Cubs' pitching staff for the better part of two seasons heading into the 2021 campaign but was given the chance to be a full-time starter. He has made the most of that opportunity.

The 26-year-old has been arguably the most impressive arm in Chicago's rotation. Alzolay has a 3.62 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in his first 10 starts. He had a 3.14 ERA in May and tossed five innings of three-hit ball Wednesday afternoon against the San Diego Padres.

Alzolay's numbers are good, but the stuff is even better. He sometimes gets in trouble with the fastball when he leaves it out over the plate but can also command it with good run to the outer quadrants against right-handers.

The best pitch is the slider. Opponents are hitting just .163 against Alzolay's slider, which sits at 86 mph and has 7.4 inches of horizontal break, 2.8 above the league average. It's another offering that will sometimes back up on him, but can be downright unhittable diving away from righties.

Alzolay is available in a little more than 35 percent of ESPN leagues. He might not always give managers quality starts or go deep into games, but the WHIP is terrific and the strikeouts should continue to come in bunches.