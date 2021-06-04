Fantasy Baseball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured MLB Players for Week 10

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured MLB Players for Week 10June 4, 2021
June baseball is in full swing. The All-Star ballots are out. Unfortunately, injuries remain as prevalent as ever.
Some names, such as Pittsburgh Pirates sensation Ke'Bryan Hayes, have made long-awaited returns. However, the likes of Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis (meniscus) and Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (groin) are on the shelf. So, too, is Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg, who has made just five starts this season after missing all of 2020.
Needless to say, fantasy managers will be in need of some streaming options heading into Week 10. Here are a few to consider.
RHP Adbert Alzolay, Chicago Cubs
Adbert Alzolay had been in and out of the Chicago Cubs' pitching staff for the better part of two seasons heading into the 2021 campaign but was given the chance to be a full-time starter. He has made the most of that opportunity.
The 26-year-old has been arguably the most impressive arm in Chicago's rotation. Alzolay has a 3.62 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in his first 10 starts. He had a 3.14 ERA in May and tossed five innings of three-hit ball Wednesday afternoon against the San Diego Padres.
Alzolay's numbers are good, but the stuff is even better. He sometimes gets in trouble with the fastball when he leaves it out over the plate but can also command it with good run to the outer quadrants against right-handers.
The best pitch is the slider. Opponents are hitting just .163 against Alzolay's slider, which sits at 86 mph and has 7.4 inches of horizontal break, 2.8 above the league average. It's another offering that will sometimes back up on him, but can be downright unhittable diving away from righties.
Alzolay is available in a little more than 35 percent of ESPN leagues. He might not always give managers quality starts or go deep into games, but the WHIP is terrific and the strikeouts should continue to come in bunches.
C Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays
Granted, Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is not going to do managers any favors in the OBP category.
However, is there any reason a guy who owns a share of the lead in homers at his position (min. 120 plate appearances) and ranks second among catchers in slugging percentage is rostered in just 21.6 percent of ESPN leagues? Zunino deserves some more love.
Sure, the Rays catcher is enduring an 0-for-10 stretch after a hitless series against the New York Yankees. That said, he has serious pop at a position where power is a real commodity.
Zunino ranks in the 80th percentile in average exit velocity and 100th percentile in barrel rate. He's in the bottom 1 percent in strikeout rate, but sometimes that's the trade managers must make for a guy who consistently delivers hard contact and can hit the ball out of the yard.
It's too bad defense doesn't count for anything in fantasy baseball because then Zunino would be a total bargain. He ranks in the 94th percentile in catcher framing.
All told, managers needing catching help can likely find Zunino on the wire. He might not get on base all that much, but he might just come through with a two-homer game every now and then.
CF Odubel Herrera, Philadelphia Phillies
Boy, oh boy! Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera sure is feeling it lately.
Herrera is hitting .391 with a pair of homers over the course of the past seven days. He is slashing .326/.402/.551 with four homers and three stolen bases in the past 28 days. It would seem the Phils have solved their center field problem, at least for now.
The 29-year-old is not going to dazzle with overly elite batted-ball numbers, though he does rank in the 77th percentile in hard-hit rate and has the highest average exit velocity (89.6 mph) of his career. Rather, Herrera is giving himself a chance to be productive because he doesn't strike out a lot and has not been missing his pitch. He ranks above the 75th percentile both in strikeout rate and whiff rate.
Managers recently losing Kyle Lewis could be on the hunt for a guy like Herrera, who has a similar skill set to Lewis with decent pop and good speed. He's at least worth a stash, as he is rostered in a little more than 14 percent of ESPN leagues.
All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, Baseball Savant or FanGraphs unless otherwise noted. Stats are accurate prior to the start of play on June 3. All fantasy information obtained via ESPN.