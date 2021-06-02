Report Card Grades for Every MLB Team 2 Months into 2021 Season

27 of 30

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The tables have turned for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays went into May with a depleted pitching staff and an uninspiring lineup that struggled to generate baserunners. They enter June with better health and an offense that is one of the best in baseball.

Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the majors in runs per game. Austin Meadows had a .976 OPS and clubbed eight homers in May. Ji-Man Choi has a 1.023 OPS in 13 games after coming off the IL. Joey Wendle is hitting over .300 with an .884 OPS. The Rays also rank third in the AL in stolen bases.

However, the most encouraging developments come from the pitching staff. Rich Hill dominated in May with a .456 OPS against and 0.78 ERA in six starts. Young left-hander Shane McClanahan has a 3.29 ERA through six starts, while Tyler Glasnow (2.57 ERA) is pitching at an ace level.

Plus, the bullpen is healthier. Pete Fairbanks is back and has a 1.64 ERA through 11.0 innings. Andrew Kittredge (1.11 ERA) and Ryan Thompson (2.22 ERA) are both excelling, and J.P. Feyereisen has a 1.50 ERA in five appearances after coming over from the Brewers in the Willy Adames trade.

The Rays are rolling and exhibiting tremendous balance. They also lead the majors in outs above average. Maybe that's why they won 16 of 17 to finish May.

Grade: A+