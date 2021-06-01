NHL Playoffs 2021: Live-Stream Schedule, Stanley Cup TV Guide and Tuesday Picks

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Montreal Canadiens finished out their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. After falling behind in the series 3-1, Montreal battled back to force a Game 7 that was tight initially but eventually went its way.

The Canadiens took the win-or-go-home situation in their stride and refused to buckle under the pressure.

"I mean, we played Game 5, Game 6 the same way. We had our backs to the wall, so for us tonight it was just the same mindset," Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme said, per The Athletic's Arpon Basu.

The Canadiens will now move on to face the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

While there wasn't quite as much at stake in Monday's matchup between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins, the game was equally thrilling.

After Boston took an early lead, New York controlled much of the game from there on. It took a 3-1 lead in the second period before a late Bruins rally sent the game into overtime. A Casey Cizikas goal in overtime gave the Islanders the win and evened the series at 1-1.

"You just do the right things in overtime, be in the right spots, and I was lucky enough to have that puck pop off into the middle and give me an opportunity to get us the win," Cizikas said, per Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New York and Boston will next face off on Thursday. Up next in the NHL playoffs will be the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning, Tuesday's lone contest.

Upcoming NHL Playoffs Schedule

Tuesday, June 1



Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Wednesday, June 2

Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, SN, CBS, TVAS

Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN, SN, CBS, TVAS

Thursday, June 3

Boston Bruins at New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, CBC, TVAS

Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning at 8 p.m. ET on USA, SN, TVAS

Friday, June 4

Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA, SN, CBS, TVAS

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

*The full second-round schedule can be found on NHL.com.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes, Game 2

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Lightning took a 1-0 series lead on Sunday after a hard-fought contest that ended with a Barclay Goodrow goal in the third period. The division-winning Hurricanes assaulted early, but Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy played a fantastic game, stopping 37 of 38 shots en route to victory.

The 26-year-old may have to be near-perfect again in Game 2 because the Hurricanes aren't going to want to head to Tampa with a 0-2 series deficit. They have the offensive firepower to pressure the Lightning defense, and it should be on full display early again.

The two teams can also expect a physical battle. While things weren't as chippy on Sunday as they were during Tampa's series against the Florida Panthers, it wasn't completely a finesse game.

"I think it was just a little more between the whistles," Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh said, per Eduardo A. Encina and Mari Faiello of the Tampa Bay Times.

Expect that to carry over into Tuesday night, when a mild sense of desperation could strike Carolina. Desperation doesn't mean panic, though. While the Panthers will play with a sense of urgency, they still play their normal game.

"When adversity strikes, we’re going to try and be resilient," defenseman Jake Bean said, per Chip Alexander of the News & Observer.

Carolina was the Central Division champion for a reason. This is a very talented squad. Expect the Panthers to show that on Tuesday, evening the series and sending it to Tampa at 1-1.

Prediction: Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2