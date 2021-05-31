French Open 2021: Tuesday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

The No. 1 seeds in each French Open singles bracket will take to the Paris clay for the first time in the 2021 edition of the tournament on Tuesday.

Ashleigh Barty features in he second match on Court Philippe Chatrier. The Australian won at Roland Garros in 2019 and is competing in her first French Open since that triumph.

Novak Djokovic finishes off the Tuesday slate in Paris with a night match on Chatrier versus American Tennys Sandgren.

Djokovic has a more difficult road ahead of him than Barty since Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who also plays on Chatrier on Tuesday, reside in his half of the men's draw.

Tuesday's full schedule at Roland Garros can be found here on the tournament's official website.

Predictions

Ashleigh Barty Cruises in Roland Garros Return

Barty rounded into form over the last month on the European clay court circuit.

The top-seeded woman won in Stuttgart, Germany over Aryna Sabalenka, who is the No. 3 seed in the French Open draw.

Barty followed that up with a final appearance in Madrid, where Sabalenka got the best of her. Then she won two matches in Rome before suffering an upset to American teenager Coco Gauff.

The 2019 French Open winner went 11-2 in those three tournaments and she should be poised for a deep run at Roland Garros.

Barty has never faced first-round opponent Bernarda Pera, who produced a single win over a top 70 player during the clay court buildup to Paris.

Pera has not advanced past the second round in her singles career at Roland Garros and she earned a single spot in the third round at any major.

Barty should be able to breeze past Pera to kick off what could be a treacherous road to the final. Gauff, Ons Jabeur and Jennifer Brady are the seeded players in Barty's section.

The No. 1 seed has reigning champion Iga Swiatek and three other top 10 seeds in her portion of the bracket.

If she does go on to win in Paris, Barty will have done so with a handful of notable victories, which is why an easy victory on Tuesday is crucial.

Novak Djokovic Extends Dominance over Tennys Sandgren

Djokovic owns a 3-0 head-to-head record over Sandgren and he has only dropped one set of 10 in those matchups.

The two players have never met on the clay surface, but they have played twice at majors. Djokovic won in straight sets at Wimbledon in 2018 and captured a four-set win a few months later at the U.S. Open.

Djokovic comes into Paris off an 8-1 record in his last two tournaments. He won in Belgrade, Serbia last week and lost to Nadal in the Rome final on May 16.

Sandgren's form is the polar opposite of Djokovic's, as he lost in the first round in Barcelona, Munich, Madrid and Rome.

The American advanced to the second round in Belgrade, but then he suffered a straight-set second-round exit at the hands of Casper Ruud.

Unless Sandgren undergoes a major reversal in form on the clay, Djokovic should finish off the first-round play in Paris with a straight-set victory.

