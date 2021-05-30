1 Move Every NHL Team Not in Playoffs Must Make in the Offseason

0 of 4

Bill Wippert/Getty Images

Arrange the nameplate. Adjust the chair. Put the computer where you would like it.

Do all the things necessary to make the desk your own.

Comfortable? OK, now fix a team.

Your mission is to take on the role of general manager with one of the 15 franchises that didn't make the ongoing NHL playoffs—plus the expansion Seattle Kraken—and start off by making the move that's got to be made to ensure you won't once again find yourself in a playoff-less position this time next spring.

It should surprise exactly no one that B/R's hockey-writing types saw this as a chance to indulge their inner executives and shape the imminent future of the NHL's lower echelon.

For some teams, it's personnel. For others, it's coaching. And for the remainder, it's step one on a long list.

Click through to see what we would get done on Day 1 in each locale, and let us know what you think in the comments section.