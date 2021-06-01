Ranking NFL's Top 5 Sleeper Teams for 2021 Season

1 of 5

David Banks/Associated Press

In 2020, the Chicago Bears won eight games, so a 7.5 win total suggests they won't take a big step forward or backward. That sounds about right with Andy Dalton as the projected starting quarterback.

However, the Bears moved up nine spots in the draft to select Justin Fields, a dual-threat signal-caller who completed 68.4 percent of his passes and rushed for 1,133 yards with 19 touchdowns as a collegian. He offers so much more than Dalton, who's not as dynamic under center.

Head coach Matt Nagy may have left the door open for Fields to play when he said Dalton "is essentially like a rookie as well."

Dalton has 10 years of pro experience, which gives him the upper hand over Fields in picking up the playbook, but the rookie's physical tools can force defenses to prepare for run-pass options and more deep shots downfield. The Ohio State product's rushing ability can also mask potential breakdowns in pass protection with two new starting tackles—one of them rookie second-rounder Teven Jenkins.

Unless Dalton looks phenomenal under center, the Bears will likely turn to Fields at some point this season.

If Dalton plays well, this team should win at least eight games again. With Fields in the huddle, it could push for 10 wins because of his skill set. Defenders would have to account for his legs, which may open up lanes for running back David Montgomery, who tied for fifth in rushing in 2020.

Dalton or Fields will have a solid wide receiver tandem with Allen Robinson II and Darnell Mooney, the latter of whom caught 61 passes for 631 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie.

Former Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano retired, though the team promoted safeties coach Sean Desai. He'll take over a talented group that includes All-Pro edge-rusher Khalil Mack, All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson, linebacker Roquan Smith and Pro Bowl interior defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.

Even if the offense goes through dry spells, the Bears defense will keep this team in most matchups. This squad should remain competitive for a record above .500 in 2021.