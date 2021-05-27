Every NHL Lottery Team's Biggest Need in the Offseason

0 of 4

Andy Marlin/Getty Images for NHLI

It's the coolest time of year to be a hockey fan.

The playoffs are in full swing. Each shift is important. Every game is significant.

But it's not for everybody.

Unfortunately for fans in 15 of the NHL's current cities—and for the time being in new 2021-22 entry Seattle—the postseason party invites were sent out without their addresses.

Still, that doesn't mean there isn't work to be done.

Executives with the teams outside the top four in each of this season's reconfigured divisions are still busy, doing whatever they can to make sure they're not among the outside-looking-in crowd this time next year.

Naturally, the B/R hockey writing team saw this as an opportunity to flex its general-managing muscle and assess every draft lottery team's biggest need during this offseason.

Some need offense. Some need defense. Some need goaltending. And some, like the expansion Kraken in the Pacific Northwest, need pretty much everything.

