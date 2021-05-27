5 Fits for Rockies Star Trevor Story as MLB Trade Deadline Inches Closer

0 of 6

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Trevor Story is still a member of the Colorado Rockies, but that's bound to change.

According to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, the Rockies "have no plans" to trade their two-time All-Star shortstop before Major League Baseball's 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 13.

Once that event comes and goes, however, Story will be as good as gone. With the 19-30 Rockies living up to low expectations and the 28-year-old's club control due to run out at the end of the season, Colorado is all but certain to deal him ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.

For the time being, let's discuss Story's value and five teams that might acquire him this summer.