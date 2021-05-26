Dark-Horse 2021 NFL MVP Candidates Who Could Challenge Mahomes, Rodgers

0 of 7

Don Wright/Associated Press

The NFL's Most Valuable Player has become a quarterback award, and that isn't likely to change in 2021. The last non-QB to be named MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012. Before that, it was LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

However, while we can assume the 2021 MVP will likely be a quarterback, we don't know which player will take home the award. Many of the recent winners—including Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers—will probably be in the running. There's no guarantee, though, that a dark horse won't emerge to claim it, as Mahomes did in 2018.

Here, we'll examine six dark-horse candidates who could surprise in 2021 and lay claim to the ultimate in regular-season bragging rights. These players aren't favorites heading into the season, but we'll examine exactly why they can't be counted out.

Factors like proven production, supporting talent and team expectations will be considered. Before we dig into our dark horses, which we are considering those with 50-1 odds or longer, let's take a look at the early betting favorites.