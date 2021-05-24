49ers Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 3

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are in an interesting position heading into the 2021 NFL season. On one hand, they're hitting the reset button at quarterback after trading up to draft Trey Lance. On the other hand, they're expected to have a healthy and playoff-caliber roster.

The 49ers' season will be about the future while also carrying championship aspirations.

Caught in the middle will be several players looking to prove themselves for both the short and the long term. They'll need to help the 49ers compete this season while also playing for the post-Jimmy Garoppolo era.

Here we'll examine three 49ers players with the most to prove in 2021.