The 8 Biggest Disappointments from the 2020-21 NHL Regular Season

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Every NHL team and player approaches the start of each season with a sense of optimism. It was the same for those going into this shortened 2020-21 campaign.

Some look to build upon a promising performance from the previous season. Players who have changed teams hope a fresh start will improve their stock. Teams that made significant roster changes anticipate positive shifts in their fortunes.

While those instances worked out for some, things failed to pan out as hoped for others.

As we'll see, several teams struggled to follow up on last year's potential. Some who made big moves wound up with little to show for their efforts. A few players who changed teams had difficulty adjusting to their new clubs.

Here's a look at the eight biggest disappointments from this NHL regular season.