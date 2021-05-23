X

    Donovan Mitchell Out for Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game 1 with Ankle Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2021

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell works on the court before the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Mitchell will miss the final three games of the regular season as he continues to receive treatment for the sprained ankle that has kept him out since April 16, the team said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Sunday's Game 1 of his team's playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Mitchell was not expected to suit up because of the sprained right ankle that has sidelined him since April 16.

    The Jazz can't withstand Mitchell's absence for any length of time during the postseason if they are going to win the title. This is a team that sees a wide-open championship window with the Los Angeles Lakers as the No. 7 seed and no other contender having proved itself under the playoff lights.

    A clean bill of health for Mitchell will be paramount to Utah's title hopes.

    In the meantime, Utah will rely on Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles in ball-handling roles. That formula was enough to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference down the stretch, and it will need to be again—at least temporarily—to hold on to home-court advantage in the series against the Grizzlies.

