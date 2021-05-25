5 PPV Gimmicks from the Past WWE and AEW Should Consider Reviving

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The pay-per-view schedules for WWE and All Elite Wrestling are currently stacked with events across the calendar, but both companies would benefit from bringing back some shows from the past.

For starters, WWE's upcoming installment of Hell in a Cell on June 20 is pointless. Centering an entire event around a gimmick match isn't typically the best call, especially when it makes a marquee matchup such as HIAC feel significantly less special.

As for AEW, the annual Revolution and Full Gear PPVs don't stand out as much as they should. The last few installments have been entertaining, but nothing about the generic names leads viewers to think anything special is in store at either event.

Reinstating old events isn't always the answer, but it has made certain shows more fun than they would have been otherwise. Look no further than the recent themed episodes of NXT and Dynamite including Halloween Havoc, Bash at the Beach and The Great American Bash.

WWE can replace some of its filler PPVs with the following timeless classics, and if AEW can secure the rights to one or two of them, it could do the same.