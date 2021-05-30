X

    Adam Page Defeats Brian Cage at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2021

    Credit: AEW

    In a rematch of their bout on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago, "Hangman" Adam Page beat Brian Cage at Double or Nothing on Sunday.

    Cage turned down the help of fellow Team Taz member Ricky Starks, and their brief argument proved to be a turning point. As Cage shifted his focus back to Page, he was on the receiving end of the Buckshot Lariat.

    Page and Cage locked horns on the April 22 edition of Dynamite in what was a huge match since Page was the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship at the time.

    Cage scored one of the biggest wins of his AEW career, however, by knocking off Page. That dropped Page from the No. 1 position and helped Cage move up in the men's singles rankings as well.

    With Page no longer at the top, Orange Cassidy and Pac faced off in a No. 1 Contender's match, and it ended in a double count-out, which led to the announcement that Kenny Omega would have to defend the AEW World Championship against both Cassidy and Pac at Double or Nothing.

    That left Page without a top-tier match on the card, but in an effort to get some revenge on Cage and make some headway in the rankings as well, Page called for a rematch, and it was made official for the pay-per-view.

    Although there was no title on the line Sunday, it was still a significant match in terms of positioning for a potential AEW World title opportunity in the near future.

    Both Page and Cage have challenged for the AEW World Championship in the past only to fall short, but they have remained in the hunt and stayed relevant as key parts of the midcard since those defeats.

    Aside from the fact that Page and Cage are both quality in-ring workers, there was some added intrigue due to the possibility of interference since Page had Dark Order backing him and Cage had Team Taz on his side.

    It was easy to gloss over Page vs. Cage entering Double or Nothing when considering other big matches like Omega vs. Cassidy vs. Pac, Stadium Stampede, Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida and The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, but Page and Cage delivered in their role.

    Ultimately, it was Page who prevailed, meaning there may be an AEW World Championship match in his not-too-distant future.

         

