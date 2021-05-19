Each NFL Division's Biggest 2021 Offseason Winner

0 of 8

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Every offseason, one team goes above and beyond to build a strong roster for the upcoming campaign and the long-term future.

Clubs that make the right moves between February and May don't always end up in the thick of a playoff run, but we must acknowledge the urgency to field a contender via trades, free-agent pickups, re-signings and draft picks.

While trades that involved quarterbacks grabbed headlines, some general managers invested heavily in the supporting cast around the team's offensive centerpiece. A high-level signal-caller can take a club only so far without a solid offensive line and playmakers around him.

After a look at all of the roster transactions over the past few months, we crowned an offseason winner for each division.

The qualifications measure how well a front office addressed roster needs, the projected impact of these recent acquisitions and the outlook of the franchise beyond the 2021 season. Every team listed below is set up for significant improvement in the near future.