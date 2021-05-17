Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Early List of Top Players and Sleepers to Target

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NFL has no offseason.

Sure, there are different windows that open and close around free agency, trades, the draft and workouts. But if you live and breathe football, you experience them with the same vigor as you do those 60 minutes of bliss when your team takes the field in the fall.

Fantasy football is no different.

You might be between seasons at times, but your focus never changes. You track player movement, draft picks, coaching changes and anything else that could factor into a player's production, for better or worse. Then, you file that information away and use it to help construct your big board, since the end of each season marks the start of draft preparation.

Since the offseason is always on, then, let's not waste any more of your time and jump into our top-30 rankings for the 2021 campaign, followed by two of our favorite overlooked sleepers.