2021 NHL Free Agents: Projected Landing Spots for Top Players

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are officially underway. While the NHL regular season isn't quite over for every team, the postseason got underway on Saturday, with the Washington Capitals defeating the Boston Bruins in overtime.

For the teams not in this year's tournament, it's already time to start looking ahead to the offseason.

Rebuilding franchises and playoff teams alike will be looking to add fresh talent in free agency, and several top players are likely to switch teams when the period opens on July 28.

Here's a look at some of the top players expected to be available and a look at where they might land before next season.