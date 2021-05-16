NHL Draft Lottery 2021: Date, Odds and Latest Regular-Season Standings

0 of 4

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Even though the Stanley Cup Playoffs have already started, the 2020-21 NHL regular season isn't complete. The Vancouver Canucks' COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the year caused a bunch of postponements, so they still have three games to play against the Calgary Flames.

Although those matchups won't have any impact on the 16-team field (which has already been set with the postseason underway), it could affect the Canucks' and/or Flames' odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick during the 2021 NHL draft lottery, which will take place in June but doesn't yet have an official date. The draft is set to occur July 23-24.

As for the other 13 teams that missed out on the playoffs, their focus has already turned to the offseason, which includes draft preparations. That's also the case for the Seattle Kraken, who will join the NHL as an expansion franchise for the 2021-22 season.

Here's a look at the current odds for the 16 lottery teams to land the No. 1 overall pick.